PDP tried to persuade Mbah, but he still left for APC – Bode George

Bode George

By Ayobami Okerinde

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed surprise over the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, George said he did not anticipate the move despite multiple reconciliatory efforts by senior PDP figures.

“I never saw it at any time. In fact, when Anyanwu was brought back as secretary to complete his assignment, he asked his people not to attend meetings.

“We were wondering what was going on in the South-East. Now that we have settled the matter and fixed the convention date, it’s only a question of time. Whatever position the East wanted to give him would have been his. So, what’s the essence of leaving now?” he said.

The BOT member revealed that several party leaders had visited Mbah in a bid to persuade him to stay.

“The governor, we all waded in and convinced him. Many people went there, telling him, ‘Calm down, the convention is next month. You’ll get whatever is due to the South-East.’ But the rationale and emphasis he gave, it was like I was in a very long dream,” George said.

While wishing the governor well, George maintained that the PDP remained strong and resilient despite recent defections. He also took a swipe at the ruling APC, describing it as a “private enterprise” owned by an individual.

“I wish him the best of luck. This is not the first time people are leaving. The PDP is an iroko tree. I wish them the best,” he added.

“The APC is owned by one man; he publicly said, ‘I own the party.’ That man is President Bola Tinubu,” George stated.

Recall Vanguard reported that in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, Mbah announced that he had quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor, who thanked the PDP for standing by him throughout his election period, said there always came a time when everyone must make a bold choice.

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the All Progressives Congress.

“To the Peoples Democratic Party, which provided the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude.

“For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose.

“Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult- even painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny,” he said.

Addressing concerns about more governors defecting from the PDP in the South-East, George emphasised that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots base, not just its governors.

“Governors alone don’t make the party; they’re an added value. The people make up the party. We’ll campaign, go to the field, and explain to Nigerians what the APC has done, or failed to do, to put smiles on their faces. It’s not just about being in government. We’ll ensure that the will of Nigerians prevails,” he said.

When asked if he could ever consider defecting, the PDP stalwart was emphatic in his response: “That is absolutely impossible,” he declared.

George, however, expressed optimism about the future of his party, insisting that the PDP remains “absolutely redeemable.”