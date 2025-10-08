PDP tightens security ahead of 2025 national convention

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken steps to strengthen security ahead of its 2025 elective national convention, scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party inaugurated a Security Sub-Committee on Wednesday with a charge to ensure a hitch-free and credible exercise.

At the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee held in Abuja, the Director-General and Governor of Taraba State, Col. Agbu Kefas (Rtd), was represented by Senator (Col.) Austin Akobundu (Rtd).

Also in attendance was former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who represented the leadership of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC).

Senator Akobundu described the committee’s assignment as crucial to the success of the convention and stated that its members were selected based on their experience and expertise in security management.

He noted that members’ attendance reflected their commitment to the smooth conduct of the convention and emphasised the need for collaboration in addressing possible security risks.

“It clearly demonstrates the effort to ensure that, despite the challenges this party has been facing, it will survive. It will stay afloat, and we’ll do a convention that we are all praying will be very successful,” he said.

Akobundu explained that the sub-committee would work closely with relevant security agencies to prevent disruptions and ensure effective coordination throughout the event.

“Our job is to provide not only perimeter security but to gather intelligence, working hand in hand with security agencies to ensure a hitch-free convention devoid of incursions from undesirable elements,” he stated.

He added that members with relevant professional backgrounds would be assigned specific responsibilities, while a visit to the convention venue in Ibadan would help finalise security arrangements.

In his remarks, Tanimu Turaki (SAN) said the NCOC would support the sub-committee in ensuring effective coordination and adequate security at the convention.

“Our presence here as the leadership of the NCOC is to give you support, to identify with you, and where we can, to even listen to some of the advice that will be coming from your own perspective regarding what will be needed to make the 2025 Convention successful,” Turaki said.

He noted that the committee’s performance would significantly influence the success of the convention and urged members to work closely with the security agencies.

“The success of the convention is 85 per cent contingent on what members of this committee will do in Ibadan. Security is key, whether at the perimeters, inside the venue, or in ensuring that the process runs smoothly,” he said.

The PDP’s 2025 elective convention is expected to elect new national officers and shape the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News