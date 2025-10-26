PDP South-East lawmakers threaten to boycott party’s national convention

Members of the South-East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have threatened to boycott the party’s forthcoming national convention if the Woman Leader position is removed from the zone.

Spokesperson of the zone in the House of Representatives, Rep. Ikenga-Imo Ugochinyere, made his colleagues’ position known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ugochinyere said that they will issue a disclaimer against the convention slated to hold Nov.15 and Nov.16 in Ibadan in two weeks if they confirm that the party had zoned a woman leader outside the zone.

He said that there is still time to remedy the situation before the screening of aspirants if the insinuation making the rounds has any iota of truth.

Ugochinyere said that no elected lawmaker from the South-East will remain in PDP if the impending insult is allowed to happen.

“We don’t want to see PDP suffer more setbacks; still, we will stick to our position at the Ibadan convention if, in the next few weeks, what we are hearing is confirmed.

“If the position of National woman leader is not ceded expressly to Imo and an Imo person is allowed to emerge, we will boycott the convention,” he said.

According to him, now that Gov. Mbah has left for the APC, the earlier arrangement for Enugu to produce a woman leader no longer holds, since Mbah’s woman leader nominee is also in the APC.

The lawmaker explained that Gov. Mbah’s defection has provided the party with an opportunity to address the injustice of depriving Imo of the woman leader position.

He alleged that an arrowhead within the party is the brain behind the plot to deprive Imo of its rightful woman leader slot.

“However, confirmed information is filtering in that some people is trying to move that woman leader position out of the South-East to the South-South.”

He warned that such a plot would provoke the entire South-East and alienate them from the Ibadan national convention and the PDP generally.

“This will compound the ongoing confusion in the PDP. If the remaining stakeholders from the South-East boycott the convention, that will bring the party into more crisis.”

Ugochinyere appealed to Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to use his position as one of the leaders of PDP in Southern Nigeria to ensure that the position is given to the South-East and Imo.

“We don’t want to believe the information that one of the party’s leaders is plotting to cede the woman leader position to the South-South.

“It would be very insulting to the South-East if a position that is there is taking away and given to the South-South.”

