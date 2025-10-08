PDP security team calls for unity to ensure peaceful 2025 convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Security and Intelligence Subcommittee for the 2025 National Convention urged members to collaborate for a peaceful convention atmosphere.

The Sub-Committee Vice-Chairman, Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, made the call at the sub-committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akobundu, the immediate past PDP National Organising Secretary, pledged the sub-committee’s commitment to ensure a peaceful and successful convention.

He acknowledged the challenge but said the team would work with security agencies for a seamless national convention.

“For me, it’s familiar terrain. My team and I pledged to give our best based on experience and commitment to the party,” Akobundu said.

He stressed the convention’s importance as the party’s highest organ that could shape its future positively or negatively.

“Our job is to ensure the convention is transparent, well-organised, and smooth, providing a conducive environment for delegates and leaders alike.

“We approach this task seriously and seek the cooperation of every party member to ensure success.

“The sub-committee includes retired generals, Department of State Services, police, and other security agencies offering administrative support,” Akobundu said.

Deputy Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Tanimu Turaki, urged members to make the convention a benchmark for political parties.

Turaki stressed that the convention’s success depended on 85 percent of security arrangements and assured full support from the NCOC.

“You were selected for your unique contributions to ensure the best convention any party has held,” he said.

