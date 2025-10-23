PDP regroups in Enugu, vows to win 2027 elections

By Dennis Agbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state has sworn that despite the recent defections from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, it is poised to win all the elections that will be conducted in the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Governor Peter Mbah of the state together with the executive council members and other political functionaries and members in the state, last week, defected to the APC.

But speaking to newsmen in the PDP state office, on Tuesday, the Acting State Chairman of the party, Mr. Steve Oruruo said that a lot of people are still in the party while more have indicated interests to join the party and win elections in the state.

Oruruo reassured the people of the state that PDP is still very much alive in Enugu state and even more resolute than ever to still galvanize and willing to rebuild the party in the face of defection of the Governor of the state to another party.

According to him, the party has commenced galvanization and of the spirit of its faithful to stay united and motivated to ensure that the party remains firm, reawakened and in renaissance that despite those who have left it will not amount to capitulation of the party.

“This is not the only state a Governor left the party and the party remained firm. We have canvassed for credible convention and legitimate primaries with quality candidates capable of drawing support. The PDP in Enugu state is more than ever ready to join forces with every other person who are interested in partnering with the party to ensure that the party remains strong.

“We want to also send it across to the world to know that we are unmitigated, unweaving and unalloyed in our commitment to ensuring that we stay very firm and very solid. We are undeterred, we want to recreate a party capable of of winning elections, we are independent and can’t be shoved aside and we are rebuilding a party that responsible candidates will emerge from,” Oruruo reassured.

He stressed that the PDP is capable of bouncing back in the state despite the defections which he said the party is not interested in challenging at the law court.

Oruruo acknowledged that there is little crisis within the party at the national level, but assured that the party has the mechanism to quickly resolve any issue.

“The party is even stronger now than ever before,” he said, adding that the party’s strength lies in its unity and commitment to its principles.