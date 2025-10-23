PDP Northern stakeholders endorse ex-minister Kabiru Turaki as consensus candidate for national chair

In a bid to consolidate their party unity ahead of its 2025 national convention, Northern stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as the consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman.

The endorsement was made public on Wednesday via the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the PDP, following a high-level consultative meeting held in Abuja.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after “intensive consultations and deliberations among Northern PDP leaders aimed at fostering cohesion and strengthening internal democracy within the party.”

“The Northern stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party have formally endorsed Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as the consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman,” the statement read.

“This follows the conclusion of extensive discussions to present a unified position ahead of the PDP’s 2025 elective national convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

The meeting, attended by key political leaders from the North, including former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Senator Abba Moro, and the party’s national chairman, Umar Damagum.

“The decision to zone the chairmanship slot to the North-West was made in the spirit of equity and inclusion,” the communiqué noted.

“Stakeholders unanimously agreed that presenting a consensus candidate will help the party approach the convention as one strong, united family.”

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and one-time presidential aspirant, is regarded within party circles as a seasoned politician with a reputation for consensus-building and strategic leadership.

The party said the “endorsement follows a weekend gathering of Northern PDP leaders, where the chairmanship slot was zoned to the North-West geopolitical zone to promote regional balance and party cohesion.”

