PDP Northern elders slam Wike, allies, accuse them of plotting to cripple opposition politics

PDP flags

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– The Northern Elders Unity Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a blistering attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his political allies, accusing them of orchestrating a plot to destroy the PDP and weaken opposition politics in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 18th general meeting, the Forum reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in the leadership of the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum. It also condemned what it described as desperate moves by some party members to derail the party’s forthcoming national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The National Secretary of the Forum, Dr. Abbas Sadauki (Dan Madamin Tofa), in a strongly worded statement, said the decision to defend the unity of the party was unanimous and resolute.

“No amount of political intimidation, blackmail, or lies against the unity of the party will stop the successful organization of the national convention in Ibadan,” he declared.

He accused certain members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) of colluding with external political forces to destabilize the party from within.

“Those misleading groups within the party to scuttle the convention are mere jokers predators unleashed against the collective interest.”

” Their unholy alliance with enemies of progress will soon end in political shame and regret”, he added.

The Forum alleged that the ongoing sabotage within the PDP was being fueled by Wike’s political influence and personal ambitions.

“It is unfortunate that some ungrateful elements, under the guidance of Mr. Nyesom Wike, are bent on destroying everything good about the PDP and other opposition movements. Whether through court cases or misuse of power, their mission is clear to wreck the party. But they will fail,” Sadauki warned.

Expressing full solidarity with the current leadership, the group commended Ambassador Damagum and other loyal stakeholders for their steadfastness in steering the party toward unity and revival ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commitment shown by Ambassador Damagum and genuine party leaders is a patriotic sacrifice aimed at rebuilding and repositioning the PDP for future victory, the statement added.

The Forum further cautioned the judiciary and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against political mercenaries allegedly attempting to manipulate institutions to destabilize the democratic process.

It appealed to the judiciary not to be misled by desperate elements who have become willing tools in destroying democracy, describing them as enemies of progress and a burden to the nation.

Reaffirming its absolute loyalty to the PDP leadership, the Northern Elders Forum maintained that the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to proceed with the convention remains binding and must be respected by all members.

The Forum concluded that its support for Ambassador Damagum’s leadership is unshakable and that every disciplined member must uphold the NEC’s decision to protect the unity, integrity, and future of the party.