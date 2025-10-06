PDP Governors unite, assure fair, transparent convention in Ibadan

File image

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pledged to ensure unity, transparency, and credibility in the party’s upcoming National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The commitment was made on Monday in Abuja during a meeting of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) Protocol Sub-Committee, chaired by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and co-chaired by the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

The meeting forms part of preparations for the Ibadan convention, where 19 new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are expected to be elected.

Governor Fintiri said the committee was determined to deliver a credible and transparent process that upholds the principles of internal democracy.

“We are fully committed and will not leave any stone unturned. We are putting in our best to ensure a successful convention. Not under our leadership will we let this party down,” he said.

He added that all aspirants would undergo a fair screening process and that eligible contestants would have equal opportunity to stand for election.

“Everybody who has purchased forms for screening will be screened once they meet the requirements. Go and test your popularity in the field because we are already finalising the list of delegates,” Fintiri stated.

He assured that the delegates’ list would be made public and encouraged members to remain calm and engaged in the process.

“It is an open process. Those who are most popular and enjoy the widest support will emerge victorious,” he said, urging members to prioritise discipline and cooperation as preparations intensify.

On his part, Governor Mutfwang said the Ibadan convention would test the PDP’s organisational strength and demonstrate its commitment to internal reforms.

“Today’s meeting shows that the PDP is taking the convention seriously. Those who started the PDP will not wish that it should collapse in our time. We therefore have a duty to keep this platform functional for Nigerians,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of coordination among members of the organising team to ensure that logistics and protocol arrangements are properly managed.

“Our work is clearly defined. The essence of this inaugural meeting is to familiarise ourselves because our real task lies ahead in Ibadan,” Mutfwang added.

The convention is expected to produce new national officers and mark a new phase in the PDP’s ongoing reorganisation efforts.