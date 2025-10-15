PDP Governors’ Forum reduced to eight men as Gov Diri resigns

By Bayo Wahab

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with another wave of defection as Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State dumped the party on Tuesday, while his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, resigned on Wednesday.

The development shrinks the PDP ranks further as the party now governs only eight states, while the APC controls 24.

Earlier this year, Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State defected to the APC, citing the leadership crisis in the PDP.

With Diri’s resignation and Mbah’s defection, the opposition is now left with two governors in South-West, two in North-East, two in North-Central, one in South-South and one in North-West.

Until the latest wave of defections, Bayelsa and Enugu are among the strongholds of the PDP in the South-South and the South-East regions.

Both Enugu and Bayelsa were under the control of the PDP for 26 years before Governors Mbah and Diri left the party.

As of Wednesday, October 15, the eight governors in the PDP are:

Adamawa — Ahmadu Fintiri (North-East) Bauchi — Bala Mohammed (North-East) Plateau — Caleb Mutfwang (North-Central) Taraba — Agbu Kefas (North-Central) Zamfara — Dauda Lawal (North-West) Oyo — Seyi Makinde (South-West) Rivers — Siminalayi Fubara (South-South) Osun — Ademola Adeleke (South-West)

Meanwhile, there are indications that the PDP may still lose more states to the ruling party, as Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State is rumoured to be considering resignation.

