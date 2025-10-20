PDP fires back, says Anyanwu endorsed convention he now disowns

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations of forgery levelled by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, insisting that he personally attended and endorsed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that approved the forthcoming national elective convention.

Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, flanked by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), presented certified documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support the party’s position.

According to Ologunagba, the records clearly showed that Anyanwu was present at the 101st NEC meeting held on July 24, 2025, where the decision to hold the national convention in November was unanimously approved — contrary to his recent claim that the documents were forged.

“Perhaps it’s important to make this clear. It was the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, who led at that meeting — the 101st NEC meeting — where the decision for the national elective convention was taken. This is a certified true copy of the document from INEC. Here, you can see the attendance register; Senator Anyanwu was number four on that list,” Ologunagba said.

He noted that INEC had monitored the meeting and issued a certified true copy of its report, confirming Anyanwu’s attendance and participation in the deliberations that produced the resolutions.

“INEC provided a certified true copy of the report and the names of those seated as recorded by its officials. At that meeting, it was approved that the 2025 Elective National Convention, its schedule of activities, and timetable be adopted. The convention will hold on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025,” he added.

Ologunagba further explained that the NEC had mandated the National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, and the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu, to officially notify INEC of the convention’s date, venue, and agenda, in compliance with Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Describing the forgery allegation as politically motivated, Ologunagba maintained that both INEC records and photographic evidence confirmed Anyanwu’s active role in the decision-making process he now seeks to repudiate.

“In all of this, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was present. It was duly agreed. There are even pictures of the event showing him seated in the committee as a key participant — a clear endorsement that this was a collective decision,” he said.

He added that the NWC also held a subsequent meeting — the 102nd NEC session — on August 25, 2025, attended by PDP governors and senior stakeholders, including Anyanwu, where further resolutions were reached.

“Before that meeting, there was a gathering of governors, NWC leaders, and stakeholders in the office of the National Chairman. Among those who attended were Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), as well as Senator Bukola Saraki and other party leaders,” he said.

Ologunagba disclosed that four letters were signed on the same day in the presence of these governors and party officials, including Anyanwu, inside the National Chairman’s office — the same letters now being publicly contested.

“At that session, four letters were signed on August 25, in the presence of these gentlemen, inside the office of the National Chairman. These are the same letters now being discussed,” he stated.

He accused those behind the forgery narrative of twisting facts for political gain, urging the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

“Reports of the alleged forgery have already been submitted to the DSS and the police, who have jurisdiction over the matter. We expect them to conduct a proper investigation and get to the bottom of it,” Ologunagba said.

Reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to internal democracy and truth, he commended the media for upholding factual reporting and defending democratic values.

“People can twist narratives, but they can’t alter facts. We’re not dealing with imagination; we’re dealing with verifiable evidence,” he added.

Ologunagba assured that the PDP’s November 2025 Elective National Convention remains on course and will be conducted strictly in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.