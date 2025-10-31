PDP Convention: Wike, Ikpeazu, Ortom, others back court verdict

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Concerned stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have applauded the Federal High Court judgment that upheld constitutional order in the management of the party’s affairs. They described it as a landmark decision that restores discipline and internal democracy within the PDP.

The group, which met on Friday at the Life Camp residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, issued a communique read by former Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

In the communique, the stakeholders commended the judiciary “for upholding truth over impunity,” noting that the ruling had affirmed the supremacy of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act, INEC guidelines, and the PDP constitution.

Some of those in attendance at the meeting include Wike; Ikpeazu; PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu; former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; Micah Jiba, Speaker, Rivers state House of Assembly; some BoT members, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and others.

Some other senators and honorable members are in attendance mostly from South East and South South and North Central.

According to the statement, the judgment conclusively affirmed Chief Dan Orbih as the authentic National Vice Chairman (South South) of the party while declaring the purported appointment of Chief Emmanuel Ogidi as null and void.

They also hailed the court for upholding the expulsion of Ali Odefa, saying the decision “has restored integrity and discipline in the administration of the party while emphasizing that persons expelled from the party have no locus standi to stand or litigate on its behalf.”

The communique further highlighted the court’s reaffirmation that all official correspondences to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be jointly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary, with the latter remaining the principal signatory to the party’s official communications.

It also noted that no national convention of the PDP can hold until all due processes stipulated by law, including the party’s constitution and INEC guidelines, are duly complied with.

“This judgement further establishes that the plaintiff’s action was not an interference in the party’s internal affairs but a patriotic effort to ensure that INEC performs its constitutional duty in enthroning internal democracy in political party administration in Nigeria,” the stakeholders said.

Describing the ruling as “a crucial step towards sanitizing Nigeria’s political system,” they said it reinforces lawful, transparent, and accountable political processes while rejecting impunity.

Reaffirming their commitment to the court’s decision, the group said: “We will abide by the judgement in its entirety. We commend and affirm our faith in the judiciary.”

They added that as loyal and committed party leaders, they remain open to reconciliation and collective rebuilding of the PDP.

“Our doors are open to all genuine members of the party across the country to join hands with us in returning our party to its founding ideals,” the communique read.

The stakeholders urged members nationwide to “stand for truth, justice and the rule of law — the very values that define our great party and its promise to Nigerians.”

