PDP convention: Court orders parties to maintain status quo

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered all the parties in the suit seeking to stop the planned convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case.

Justice James Omotosho warned that none of the parties should take any step that could jeopardise or render the subject matter of the litigation before the court nugatory.

The orders followed complain by one of the lawyers to the PDP, Chris Uche, SAN, that his client was being held back by the suit.

He applied for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Expressing the determination of the court to deliver its judgment before the end of the month, Justice Omotosho said he would not entertain delay tactics from any of the parties.

“You and I, as lawyers and ministers in the temple of justice, know that once a suit is filed in respect of any matter and parties have been served with processes, it is the law that no party should take any step in respect of such suit.

“The court must not be over-reached and where such is done, the court has power to issue a consequential order, nullifying such act. We all know the law and please, let us respect the law. It is in our collective interest.

“In the instant case, I can assure you that the court decision will be made between now and end of October.

“On the day of the judgment, parties will be given copies of the judgment. I type my own judgments myself, so there will be no issue of any delay,” the trial judge added.

He, subsequently, slated Monday for definite hearing of the suit that was brought before the court by three aggrieved members of the party.

The court okayed the matter for hearing after it confirmed that all the parties had been duty served with the relevant processes.

The three plaintiffs, Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP Chairman), Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP Chairman) and Turnah George (PDP Secretary, South-South), are praying the court to stop the National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan

, Oyo State on November 15 and 16, where new National Officers of the party would be elected.