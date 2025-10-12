PDP chieftain urges opposition in Kaduna to remain calm

Kaduna, Oct. 12, 2025 (NAN) Amid a flurry of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, opposition supporters have been urged to remain calm.

Mr Edward Auta, a historian and opposition stalwart from Narom Village in Zonkwa Ward, Zangon Kataf Local Government area of the state, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Auta said the development was viewed as part of the state’s evolving political dynamics rather than a terminal blow to the PDP’s structure.

He said: “The ongoing defections are neither surprising nor unprecedented as the APC has been strategically positioning itself in Kaduna since 2023 through a series of political appointments and moves designed to consolidate power.

“With President Tinubu’s deliberate appointments of the CDS, the Speaker, House of Representatives, and other high-profile figures from Kaduna, the ruling party is clearly executing a calculated plan to weaken the opposition and fortify its influence.”

He emphasised that post-election political realignments were common in Nigeria, as parties that control the federal structure often leverage patronage and influence to attract political figures into their fold.

Auta, however, cautioned against overestimating the impact of these defections, noting that history has shown large political coalitions, formed mainly on the basis of ambition, often face internal contradictions that can lead to eventual implosion.

“Too many ambitions under one roof without ideological coherence can become the very undoing of such alliances,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 General Elections, Auta expressed optimism that the PDP can regain lost ground if it strategically repositions itself.

According to him, the opposition party has an opportunity to attract “disillusioned figures” from the APC and present credible, popular candidates that connect with the people’s aspirations.

“If the PDP can do this, it may not only reclaim its footing in Kaduna State but also secure a significant victory at the next polls.

“Ultimately, it is the people who decide—and they have not forgotten the power of their votes,” Auta concluded.

Vanguard News