PDP chairmen suspend forum leader over attempt to stop party’s convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Forum of Chairmen has suspended Mr Austine Nwachukwu and Amah Nnana, both state chairmen of Imo and Abia respectively.

The decision followed their recent actions to obtain a court injunction to halt the party’s planned national convention scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16 in Ibadan.

The forum at its meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday also expressed confidence in the Umar Damagum- led National Working Committee (NWC).

Addressing a news conference after the meeting, the acting chairman of the Forum and Edo Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi expressed the forum’s support for the party to organise a successful national convention to repositioning the party.

Aziegbemi said that 28 members of the forum at the meeting discussed issues concerning the party and its forthcoming national convention.

He said that the forum resolved to strengthen the party and to support its leadership to ensure emergence of new leadership that would lead PDP to reclaim power at the federal level.

He disassociated the forum from individuals that dragged the party to court to stop its forthcoming national convention, saying “we can’t be used to bring down this party.”

Reading the forum communiqué, Aziegbem expressed grave concern over the activities of certain individuals within the PDP who, allegedly act in concert with external interests linked to derail the party’s national convention.

“Specifically, the forum condemned the actions of Nwachukwu and Nnana who recently sought a court injunction to halt the convention.

“Their actions were unanimously described as a betrayal of the party’s unity and collective resolve.

“Consequently, the forum resolved to suspend both members from the body and appointed Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Edo PDP, as the new Chairman of the forum,” he said.

He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not want PDP to have an elective convention.

He said that the forum condemned “undemocratic, desperate, and systematic efforts to intimidate, harass, and coerce PDP leaders including governors, senators and members of the National and State Assemblies into defecting.

“The Forum described these acts as an assault on democracy, warning that the ruling party’s conduct is a dangerous step toward establishing a de facto one-party state, which Nigerians must collectively resist,” he said.

Aziegbemi who stressed the need for the unity and preparedness of the party, called on all party members, supporters, and stakeholders across the country to remain calm, united and steadfast.

He pledged the forum’s continued cooperation with the party’s national leadership as it undertakes deliberate, strategic steps to strengthen the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)