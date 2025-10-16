PDP acknowledges Diri’s resignation, reaffirms unity, strength in Bayelsa

Gov. Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally accepted the resignation of Governor Douye Diri from the party.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held on Wednesday evening in Yenagoa, where party officials confirmed the receipt of the governor’s resignation letter with utmost respect.

According to the PDP, the letter was addressed to the Kolga Ward 6 Chairman and copied to the State Working Committee.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the party leadership expressed deep appreciation for Governor Diri’s exemplary leadership, commitment to democratic ideals, and cordial relationship with stakeholders and members throughout his tenure as a PDP member.

While acknowledging his decision to resign, the PDP reaffirmed its loyalty to the party’s vision and principles, assuring members that its structures in Bayelsa remain intact, united, and focused on advancing the collective goals of the party.

The statement added that the party remains steadfast and committed to strengthening internal cohesion and consolidating its influence across the state.

The Bayelsa PDP also extended its best wishes to Governor Diri, praying for his success in his future political and personal endeavours.

Those present at the meeting included the State Chairman, Solomon Agwanana; Deputy Chairman, Ben George Odon; Secretary, Gesiye Isowo; Treasurer, Elder Luke Demeoru; Vice Chairman (Central), Chief Wisdom Nathan; State Organizing Secretary, Indutimi Opurubelebo; State Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Agu Ogoli; and State Woman Leader, Christie Ebbeli, among others.