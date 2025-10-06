PDP accuses ADC defectors of planning to destabilise party in Cross River

The Cross River Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused some members who defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of plans to destabilise the PDP in the state.

The State Chairman of PDP, Venatius Ikem, said this while addressing journalists in Calabar on Monday.

According to Ikem, “they are working secretly to destabilise the PDP in the state.”

He alleged that some former PDP members who had defected to the ADC were now posing as party stakeholders in an attempt to infiltrate and sow confusion within the PDP.

Ikem described the situation as a deliberate act of sabotage intended to weaken the unity and organisational strength of the PDP ahead of future elections.

“It is unfortunate and embarrassing to see conflicting statements coming from our national headquarters.

“Instead of sanctioning those who openly declared for the ADC, some people are rewarding them with caretaker committee appointments while casting doubts on the legitimacy of our peaceful and transparent state congress,” he said.

The chairman insisted that the recently concluded congress in Cross River was conducted in full compliance with the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) and in line with the NWC’s guidelines.

He added that the newly elected state executive had already been inaugurated and had started performing its duties.

Ikem noted that those challenging the outcome of the congress had automatically lost their PDP membership the moment they pledged allegiance to another political party.

“They cannot return to infiltrate and destabilize our structures. We have records of their public defections,” he said.

He maintained that the PDP’s grassroots base in Cross River remains strong, with more than 80 per cent of ward and chapter executives loyal to the current leadership.

“Our structure is intact and focused. We will not allow infiltrators or political opportunists to derail the unity we have built,” he affirmed.

Ikem called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to take decisive action by announcing disciplinary measures against identified ADC apologists within the party.

He warned that inaction could embolden them to continue their divisive activities.

“The NEC must defend the party’s integrity. We cannot allow defectors pretending to be members to undermine our internal cohesion,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Cross River PDP’s commitment to the ideals of fairness, internal democracy, and respect for party principles, urging the national leadership to protect the will of its members.

“The Cross River PDP remains disciplined, cohesive, and law-abiding. We are determined to defend the sanctity of our constitution and the integrity of our structures,” Ikem said.

