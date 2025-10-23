PCN seals 498 premises in Lagos over illegal drug sales, regulatory violations

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 498 pharmaceutical premises across Lagos State for violating regulations governing pharmacy practice and the handling of medicines in the country.

The affected premises include 215 pharmacies, 83 patent medicine stores, and 200 illegal medicine shops, according to the PCN’s Head of Enforcement, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, who briefed journalists on Thursday at the Council’s zonal office in Yaba, Lagos.

Chiroma said the action followed a week-long enforcement exercise conducted across 20 local government areas, including Ikeja, Apapa, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Surulere, and Lagos Island.

He explained that the exercise was part of the PCN’s ongoing efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s drug distribution system and curb the proliferation of unlicensed and substandard medicine outlets.

“During the enforcement exercise, 845 premises were inspected, comprising 483 pharmacies, 162 patent medicine stores, and 200 illegal medicine shops. Out of these, 498 were sealed for contravening various regulatory provisions,” Chiroma stated.

The infractions included operating unregistered premises, failure to renew licenses, engaging in unauthorised clinical practices, improper storage of controlled medicines, and wholesalers conducting retail sales—all in violation of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022.

He added that 29 other premises received compliance directives to correct identified lapses and meet regulatory standards.

Chiroma expressed concern over the growing trend of unregulated access to controlled substances by non-pharmacist staff in some outlets, warning that such practices endanger public safety and could lead to drug abuse or diversion.

“We observed that in several outlets, controlled medicines and poisons were not securely stored as required by law. This poses serious risks to public health,” he warned.

The enforcement chief assured that the Council would intensify surveillance to deter future violations, reaffirming the PCN’s commitment to ensuring that only qualified professionals handle medicines in licensed and properly regulated environments.

He noted that the Council’s mandate includes regulating pharmacy education, training, and practice, as well as enforcing the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG) to ensure medicines are channelled through approved, quality-assured systems.

“Our goal is to protect public health by ensuring that medicines circulating in the country meet required standards of safety, quality, and efficacy,” Chiroma added.

The PCN urged Nigerians to patronise only licensed pharmacies and patent medicine vendors whose current operating licenses are visibly displayed within their premises.

“By being vigilant and patronising approved outlets, Nigerians can help prevent the circulation of substandard or falsified medicines,” Chiroma advised.

He also commended Lagos residents for their cooperation during the exercise, noting that public support is crucial to maintaining a safe and well-regulated pharmaceutical environment.