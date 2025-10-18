PCC Lagos calls for grassroots mobilisation on PVC collection

L-R, Barr. Kolade Alabi Chairman Lagos State Planning Commitee, Hon. James Faleke, State Coordinator, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Former Senator Lagos West Senatorial District, at the Inauguration of Structure and Street Captain of Presidential Coalition Committee held at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Presidential Coalition Committee, PCC, under the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on party members and residents to ensure they register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, ahead of the 2027 general elections to avoid disenfranchisement.

The group made the call during a gathering of its members held at the Police College, Ikeja, where it also inaugurated structures and street captains for grassroots mobilisation across the state.

Speaking at the event, the State Coordinator of PCC and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. James Faleke, said the meeting was not a campaign but a strategic step to strengthen voter participation at the community level.

“Today’s event is to inaugurate our street captains who will go into the streets to mobilise residents who are yet to register or collect their PVCs,” Faleke said.

“With over 40,000 of us here as street captains, we are confident that we can move around our streets, wards, and local governments to encourage those who have turned 18 or those who have not yet registered to do so. Without the PVC, you cannot participate in governance. Each of you should bring at least five new registrants. Go all out there and make it happen,” he charged.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Planning Committee of PCC Lagos, Barr. Kolade Alabi, described the initiative as part of efforts to deepen democracy and sustain public confidence in governance.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already yielding positive outcomes in governance, institutional reforms, and economic transformation.

“Under President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, our great party continues to redefine governance, strengthen institutions, and rekindle faith in the Nigerian dream,” Alabi said.

“His fiscal and monetary reforms, though demanding, are necessary to build a self-reliant and resilient economy. Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are witnessing increased investor confidence, improved revenue generation, and greater accountability.”

Alabi further noted that the administration’s emphasis on true federalism and local government autonomy has brought governance closer to the people.

“By empowering local councils to operate independently, development is reaching the grassroots — the true essence of democracy,” he added.

He listed visible achievements of the Tinubu-led administration to include increased investment in infrastructure, expansion of the digital and industrial sectors, agricultural development, as well as youth and women empowerment programmes that continue to uplift millions nationwide.