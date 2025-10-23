Pate: Nigeria on the right path to building strong, accountable health system

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

…Media key to rebuilding trust, driving health reform — Mrs. Makanjuola

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has expressed optimism that Nigeria is on the right track toward building a stronger, more accountable, and equitable health system — one anchored on renewed political commitment, national consensus, and responsible leadership.

Speaking at a High-Level Media Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday, Prof. Pate said ongoing reforms in the country, especially in the health sector, are beginning to yield positive results, even though the full impact may not yet be visible to all Nigerians.

“We are very fortunate that, at this moment, we have leadership in this country. It may not be very evident to everyone right now, but there are certain things beginning to happen which, over time, will not wait for the country,” he said.

“Leadership is not about one person; it is collective — the President, subnational leaders, the private sector, and many others, including the media — are beginning to chart a new course for this country.”

Prof. Pate described the current direction of the country as “the right course,” expressing confidence that the ongoing reforms will strengthen the health system and promote national development.

He emphasized that improving Nigeria’s health outcomes requires a shared national consensus rather than isolated technical interventions.

According to him, while Nigerians often focus on the nation’s shortcomings, the real challenge lies in the inability to build a unified front to address systemic health issues.

“Health reform is not just a technical issue. We have had technical expertise for a long time. Fundamentally, it is a political choice — a reflection of a political consensus within the country,” he stated.

Pate added that health and education can only receive adequate resources when they are collectively prioritized by government, civil society, the private sector, and citizens.

The minister linked the government’s broader economic reforms — including the removal of fuel subsidies, monetary and exchange rate adjustments, and tax reforms — to the creation of fiscal space for more meaningful investments in social sectors such as health.

He noted that Nigeria’s revenue-to-GDP ratio had for years been among the lowest in the world at about 8%, compared to 15–20% in many countries, making it difficult to fund world-class public services.

“The reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are beginning to bear fruit,” Pate said. “Revenues have risen from 7.5% to about 11% and are projected to reach 13%. This expansion increases the fiscal space for investment in health.”

He explained that even when states allocate 20% of their budgets to health, the actual impact depends on the size of the overall revenue base. “Growing the pie,” he said, “is essential for sustainable health investment.”

The minister urged the media to play a more constructive role in promoting a positive and solution-driven narrative about Nigeria’s health sector and development progress.

“The way you frame stories determines public perception,” he said. “The same issue can be framed as one of despair or one of hope. We can either dwell on lamentation or promote a narrative of possibility, progress, and renewal.”

On her part, the Executive Director of the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH), Mrs. Moji Makanjuola, emphasized that rebuilding public trust in Nigeria’s health system depends largely on how effectively the media engages citizens and policymakers through accurate, evidence-based reporting.

Makanjuola said the media must evolve from merely reporting government actions to becoming an active driver of accountability and reform in the health sector.

According to her, “The media is the connective tissue between policy, public perception, and accountability,” stressing that journalists have the power to influence national conscience, shape reforms, and promote transparency in the implementation of health policies.

She noted that every well-researched documentary, investigative report, or radio dialogue that educates citizens on immunization, maternal health, or family planning contributes directly to saving lives.

“The time has come for journalism to move beyond highlighting problems to showcasing innovations and solutions that inspire progress,” she said.

Makanjuola further advocated for stronger collaboration between the media, policymakers, and development partners to accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). She pointed out that data-driven storytelling and evidence-based communication are critical to improving governance and advancing maternal and child health outcomes.

She maintained that building an informed and engaged public is essential for sustaining health reforms and ensuring that government initiatives achieve their intended impact.

The High-Level Media Advocacy Dialogue was jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, ISMPH, and the Engender Health Consortium, bringing together media professionals, policymakers, and development partners to strengthen collaboration in promoting health accountability in Nigeria.