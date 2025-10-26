Pasuma to headline grand opening of Soulmate Hotel & Suites November 22

By Ayo Onikoyi

After years of redefining relaxation and nightlife at its Abule Egba branch, Soulmate Hotel & Suites is set to make another bold statement — this time in Ojodu Berger. The highly anticipated grand opening comes up on Saturday, November 22, 2025, promising guests an unforgettable experience filled with class, music, and celebration.

To set the tone for this next chapter, Fuji legend Pasuma Wonder will be on the bandstand, leading the charge with his energetic performance. Joining him as guest artist is the talented Alayo Melody, adding more colour to what promises to be a vibrant evening of live music and pure enjoyment.

The celebration will also welcome distinguished guests and royal fathers of repute, led by the Royal Father of the Day, HRM Oba Engr. Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbola, the Olofin of Isheri. He will be joined by the Adimula of Awori Kingdom, alongside key public figures including Hon. Fatiu Folawiwo Salami, Member, Lagos House of Assembly (Constituency 2) and Chairman, Forest Committee, and Hon. Idris Olamilekan Kushimo, Executive Chairman of Ifo Local Government

Anchoring the night’s proceedings are some of the industry’s finest MCs — Olusoji Omotayo, Adeniyi Johnson, and African Pencil G — all set to keep the crowd entertained and the celebration flowing seamlessly

For years, the Abule Egba outlet has stood out as one of the most sought-after celebrity hangout spots on the mainland. Known for its serene ambience, impeccable service, and top-tier entertainment, it has grown beyond a hotel — it’s a lifestyle brand that consistently delivers comfort and excitement in equal measure. The success story there has inspired the new Ojodu Berger expansion, which aims to bring that same Soulmate signature of elegance and fun to an even wider audience.

*Free Entry, Premium Experience*

In the true Soulmate spirit, the grand opening is open to all — no ticket, no gate fee — just an invitation to come and enjoy an evening of relaxation, networking, and world-class entertainment. The colour code is blue, representing confidence, peace, and unity — values that define the Soulmate brand.

*A New Hub for Class and Comfort*

The new Ojodu Berger outlet is designed to extend the hotel’s tradition of luxury and warmth. From its refined interiors to its lively outdoor spaces, every corner reflects the Soulmate promise of quality and satisfaction. For residents of Ojodu Berger, it’s more than just a new hotel — it’s the arrival of a trusted name that has already set the standard elsewhere.

With its proven track record at Abule Egba and a clear vision to elevate the nightlife and hospitality experience, Soulmate Hotel & Suites, Ojodu Berger, is ready to become the next go-to destination for lovers of good music, fine living, and great company.