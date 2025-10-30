Pastor Adeboye to lead special prayers for unmarried youths

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he will hold a special prayer for unmarried youths, waiting mothers, and their families.

Adeboye made this known in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Administration, RCCG, Pastor Oladele Balogun, in Lagos on Thursday.

He announced that, driven by divine inspiration, the special prayer session would focus on singles and mature singles, waiting and expectant mothers, and their families.

Adeboye stated that data from recent population surveys in Nigeria showed that singles, including mature singles, make up more than 40 per cent of the adult population.

“This reflected a vibrant but growing segment seeking marital settlement.

“Waiting and expectant mothers, numbering in the millions globally, include families believing God for the fruit of the womb, a deeply spiritual and emotional journey for many.

“Across the world, with RCCG’s presence in over 190 nations, these groups form a significant part of the church’s fellowship community, united by faith, hope, and prayer,” he said.

He disclosed that the prayer session would be during the November 2025 Thanksgiving Service, which is to hold on Nov. 2, at The Throne of Grace, RCCG National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, by 8.00 a.m.

“Participants across the globe are warmly invited to join this life-transforming encounter with God,” he said.

He encouraged those within proximity to Lagos to attend in person.

Vanguard News