Passing the Torch: New Era Girls Secondary School Class of 1985 gives back, inspires students

The grounds of New Era Girls Secondary School (NEGSS), Lagos, recently came alive as the Class of 1985 returned to celebrate 40 years since their graduation — not just with nostalgia, but with purpose, mentorship, and meaningful contributions.

From the moment the alumni stepped onto the campus, laughter, emotions, and fond memories filled the air. Students watched in admiration as women who once sat in their classrooms returned with gifts, wisdom, and encouragement. It was a day where the past met the present — and the future was inspired to dream bigger.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the 1980–1985 alumni set donated a fully renovated Physics Laboratory for senior students and refurbished the Junior School Hall — two major projects aimed at improving learning and fostering community engagement.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Permanent Secretary of Education District IV, Mrs. Oyindamola Martins, commended the gesture, describing it as “a shining example of true educational legacy.”

“When former students return not just with memories but with meaningful contributions, it shows the true power of education,” she said. “This lab and hall will serve generations to come. The Class of 1985 has indeed passed the torch.”

Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olubukola Ogunleye, chairperson of the reunion planning committee, expressed gratitude for the unity and dedication of her classmates.

“To God be the glory for granting us life, friendship, and the privilege to return to the place that shaped our dreams,” she said. “What began as a daunting task became joyful through teamwork and shared purpose.”

She urged current students to remain focused and diligent. “We were once like you — full of dreams and hopes. Stay focused, work hard, and believe in yourselves. Hard work truly pays,” she said.

Two inspirational seminars added depth to the event. Human resource consultant Morenikeji Borisade led a session on “Understanding and Reporting Abuses”, encouraging students to speak up against exploitation. “You are not powerless. Your voice matters,” she told them.

Odunolaoluwa Kaka, a first-class Computer Science graduate and wellness advocate, followed with a session on holistic living. “Technology and storytelling can help us build a healthier, more balanced world,” she said. “Through She Is Whole Collective, I want young girls to reconnect with themselves and thrive.”

The event was especially emotional for Mrs. Roselyn Akpene-Omotosho, principal of NEGSS and a proud member of the 1985 graduating class.

“It is with great joy that I welcome you all,” she said. “The sense of purpose and teamwork in executing our chosen projects have been exemplary. Without you all, there would be no celebration today.”

She noted that New Era Girls Secondary School, founded in 1948 as the first indigenous girls’ secondary school in Lagos State, continues to uphold its legacy of excellence.

“New Era Girls is synonymous with goal-getting — The Utmost for the Best!” she declared.

Highlighting recent achievements, she said NEGSS students have represented Nigeria at the World Robotics Olympiad for three consecutive years, with another team preparing for the 2025 edition in Singapore. She also appealed to the government to engage more teachers to improve learning outcomes.

The reunion concluded with the distribution of stationery to students — a symbolic gesture to encourage academic excellence and remind them to carry the torch forward.

As laughter, hugs, and memories filled the air, one message stood out clearly — the power of unity, gratitude, and mentorship. Forty years on, the Class of 1985 continues to light the path for the generations that follow.