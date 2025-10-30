Party Registration: ADA, NDP, 6 others move to next stage

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced significant progress in the ongoing registration process for new political parties, revealing that eight of the fourteen pre-qualified associations have successfully completed the submission of all required documents.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, and made available to Vanguard on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the update followed a review conducted during INEC’s regular meeting held on Thursday, 30th October 2025, where the Commission assessed progress made since its earlier announcement of 11th September 2025.

INEC explained that following a briefing for 14 pre-qualified political associations on 17th September 2025, it opened a dedicated online portal for the upload of required documents between Wednesday, 18th September and Friday, 18th October 2025.

As of Saturday, 19th October 2025, eight associations – namely the All Democratic Alliance ADA, Citizens Democratic Alliance CDA, Abundance Social Party ASP, African Alliance Party AAP, Democratic Leadership Alliance DLA, Green Future Party GFP, National Democratic Party NDP, and Peoples Freedom Party PFP – had successfully completed the upload of all necessary information and documentation.

“The next step in the registration process is the detailed assessment and verification of the information and documents submitted by each association.

“This stage will ensure conformity with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties (2022)”, the commission said.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic culture, assuring Nigerians that the ongoing exercise would be conducted strictly in line with legal and regulatory frameworks guiding the registration of political parties.