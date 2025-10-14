Partnership: Moses Itauma returns to Nigeria

By Ephraim Oseji



Heavyweight boxing prospect Moses Itauma has returned to Nigeria in partnership with Bet9ja, marking an important homecoming that connects his international career with his Nigerian heritage.

At just 20 years of age, Itauma has already gained recognition as one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. His visit is designed not only to reconnect him with his roots but also to inspire young Nigerians, support grassroots sports, and highlight the role of Nigerian heritage in global sport.

Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading sports betting brand, is at the centre of this partnership, emphasising its commitment to the development of talent and the celebration of Nigerian excellence.

Mrs Jennifer Olatunji, Senior Marketing Manager at Bet9ja, said: “Moses carries Africa in his heart and Nigeria in his DNA. Through this partnership, we’re celebrating not just his boxing career, but the unstoppable Nigerian spirit.”

Speaking at a media session in Lagos, Itauma reflected on the significance of returning home.

“This is more than a visit – it’s a chance to celebrate where I come from, to stand with my people, and to show the world what it means to be Born to Win. Bred Naija Style,” he said.

Itauma, who was born in Slovakia to Nigerian parents and raised in the UK, explained that the trip offered an opportunity to learn more about his heritage. “The journey so far hasn’t been a long one to be honest, obviously I’m only 20 years old, but I’m forever staying curious, I’m forever learning. Every city, every country I go to, I always learn something different. Coming here, I’m just glad to learn about the culture, my culture, and gain experience too.”

As part of the partnership, Itauma will engage in a series of cultural and sporting activities throughout the week. A key highlight will be a visit to a Lagos boxing facility, where he will meet young athletes. Plans are also underway to renovate and reopen a local boxing gym in collaboration with the Bet9ja Foundation, creating opportunities for grassroots talent to train and develop.

“The partnership is not just about sending a message but about being hands-on with the development of young athletes. Nigeria is full of untapped potential, and it’s about executing real opportunities for the next generation,” Itauma explained.

When asked about Nigeria’s long-standing reputation for producing elite fighters, Itauma acknowledged the strength of his background. “The Naija power definitely helps me during a fight. There are a lot of fighters around the world that obviously are Nigerian,” he said.

Referencing boxers like Anthony Joshua and others with Nigerian roots, Itauma stressed the importance of creating his own identity. “I want to be a person, not someone else. That’s what I’m trying to say.”

With a record of fast knockouts early in his professional career, questions were raised about when Itauma might step up to challenge the top heavyweights. He responded with patience.

“My job is just to get in the ring and fight. Everything that’s outside the ring, making fights happen, that’s down to the team. I still have a lot of time on my hands.”

On the possibility of fighting in Nigeria, Itauma was enthusiastic. “Of course. That’s something we’ve been speaking about. Having fights here in Nigeria. There’s a lot of talent here,” he confirmed.

Itauma also explained why the Bet9ja partnership was significant to him personally. “Growing up in Slovakia, then in the United Kingdom, I never really had that relationship with Nigeria. When this came along, I said, It’s a good time to discover my roots. It’s been a long time since I came to Nigeria, and one of the main reasons for me 100% discover my heritage.”

The homecoming marks more than just a symbolic return. It blends sports, culture, and community engagement, with Bet9ja positioning itself as a partner in unlocking opportunities for young Nigerians through sports.

As Itauma continues to rise in international boxing, his commitment to his Nigerian roots and the potential of the country’s youth remain central to his journey.