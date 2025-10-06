Parties with five lawmakers should determine INEC leadership – Aregbesola

Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for reforms in the appointment process of the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Aregbesola proposed that political parties with at least five members in the National Assembly should have the power to nominate individuals to head the electoral body.

Aregbesola made the call on Monday in Abuja during a panel session themed “Innovation in Electoral Technology 2015–2025.”

He argued that Nigeria’s electoral system cannot command public trust unless reforms begin with how the INEC chairman and national commissioners are appointed.

“The issues involved in Nigerian elections are not as simple as we are putting them. From the appointment of the chief electoral officer, that’s the chairman of INEC, and all the commissioners to all the issues involved, we know,” Aregbesola said.

“We pretend as if we don’t know, we know they don’t even inspire confidence. So we must start from there. We must start from how we appoint people who should manage this process in the first instance.

He insisted that any credible electoral reform must first address the perception of bias in the appointment of INEC officials.

“We must start from how we appoint people who should manage this process in the first instance. And I would say outright, we must review that to inspire confidence,” he said.

The former Minister of Interior proposed that political parties represented in the National Assembly should play a central role in choosing INEC leadership to guarantee fairness and transparency.

“Let parties with at least five members in the National Assembly nominate people who will be at the helm of affairs in INEC on an equal basis. It’s as simple as that. That solves all the issues,” he suggested.

Aregbesola criticised the current system, where the sitting president nominates the INEC chairman, describing it as fundamentally flawed.

“When a principal beneficiary of manipulation selects the electoral leadership, the process is inherently compromised,” he said.

“A situation where the principal beneficiary of manipulation nominates who heads INEC already dictates the outcome. And we would be grandstanding in deceit if we continue pretending technology alone ensures credibility.”