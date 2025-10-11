Pars Barghandan: How Switzerland inspired global vision for ethical technology

From witnessing digital oppression under the Islamic Republic to shaping ethical technology in Switzerland, Pars Barghandan, also known as Ali Sina Barghandan, is redefining how innovation and human rights intersect.

At 23, he is a serial tech entrepreneur, ethical hacker, and outspoken advocate for digital freedom. Born and raised in Istanbul, Türkiye until the age of 16, and then living nearly four years in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he is now based in Switzerland, where he has built a career at the intersection of cybersecurity, innovation, and ethics. Through his ventures, Barghandan demonstrates that cutting-edge technology can serve humanity while upholding integrity.

In his first interview with Vanguard, Barghandan shared that his mission now extends beyond entrepreneurship to promoting digital and human rights on a global scale.

“My goal is to drive meaningful change in online freedom while developing technology that improves lives,” he said, outlining a vision where innovation and moral purpose are inseparable.

Born in 2002, Barghandan’s fascination with technology began early. Experiencing severe censorship and limited digital freedom in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he witnessed firsthand how closed systems can suppress creativity. Determined to harness technology for social good, he studied Computer Engineering at Hamedan University of Technology for two years before leaving the country, realizing he would not find the freedom needed to pursue his vision.

He later earned a Diploma in Information Technology at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and is currently advancing his studies at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW). Each step strengthened his technical expertise while reinforcing his belief that innovation should always align with the broader benefit of society.

Relocating to Switzerland marked a turning point. Immersed in a society that values openness, equality, and human rights, he found a model for how technology can coexist with strong civic values.

“Switzerland reinforced my belief that innovation should empower individuals and communities while protecting their rights,” he said. This experience shaped his vision of entrepreneurship as a vehicle for fairness, inclusivity, and ethical governance within the digital ecosystem.

While entrepreneurship and cybersecurity remain central to his work, Barghandan has steadily expanded his advocacy for digital freedom and human rights. These principles serve as the foundation of his initiatives, inspiring projects that empower every generation to build a more connected and equitable future. He leads efforts to advance transparency, broaden access to information, and foster open digital spaces free from censorship. By combining technical expertise with ethical leadership, Barghandan demonstrates how technology can hold power accountable and amplify voices across the globe.

Pars Barghandan represents a new generation of tech leaders who value responsibility as much as innovation. His journey from the Islamic Republic to Switzerland exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and purpose. Looking ahead, he plans to expand his ventures and advocacy initiatives to create a more equitable digital landscape.

“Technology can transform societies,” he concludes, “but that transformation must always be guided by ethics, respect for human rights, digital freedom and a commitment to empowering people everywhere.”