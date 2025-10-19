Parents, teachers fault mathematics waiver for arts students, advocate pass grade

The National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has opposed moves by the Federal Government to make Mathematics non-compulsory for arts students seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NAPTAN, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, described the idea as ‘misguided and risky’.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, had announced a review of admission requirements for students in the arts and humanities.

Under the new guideline, senior secondary school students in these fields will no longer be required to present a credit in Mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for tertiary admissions.

Boriowo stated that the reform became necessary after years of restricted access, which denied many qualified candidates admission opportunities.

The Ministry’s spokesperson added that while no fewer than two million candidates sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) annually, only about 700,000 gain admission.

Ogunbanjo asserted that Mathematics remained vital to all disciplines, including arts and humanities, as most professions and entrepreneurial ventures required basic numeracy skills to thrive in today’s competitive economy.

He said that while students in the arts may not require an advanced grasp of Mathematics, a pass in the subject should remain a prerequisite for admission into higher institutions.

“Every profession needs a bit of Mathematics. From budgeting to business planning, you cannot do without it. A total cancellation of Mathematics for art students is wrong and should be discouraged.

“Rather than demanding a credit in Mathematics for admission, a pass will be fair and reasonable. That way, students maintain basic numeracy without being unfairly excluded from tertiary education,” the association added.

The NAPTAN official, therefore, called on education policymakers to carefully review the implications of removing Mathematics from admission requirements.

According to him, such a move can weaken the academic foundation of students and limit their long-term career prospects, hence the need for a pass to be required for admission into tertiary institutions.

