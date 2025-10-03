PANDEF mourns late IGP Solomon Arase, hails him as a rare gem

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described the late former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd), as a rare gem whose humility, service to humanity, and love for his people will be deeply missed.

In a statement issued by Chief (Sir) Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, the forum said its leadership was fully represented at the two-day burial rites in Benin City, Edo State, which included a vigil mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, on October 2, 2025, and a requiem mass on October 3, 2025, at the same venue.

Ambassador Godknows Igali, who led the PANDEF delegation, broke down in tears while eulogizing the late IGP. He noted that Arase’s humility, despite his high office, made him well-loved by society.

“Men like him are too few. He devoted his life to helping humanity and was still very much needed. His annual support for orphanages, especially on his birthdays, is a testimony to his selfless service,” Igali said.

Igali further recalled that even after serving Nigeria as Inspector General of Police, Arase remained committed to his people as the Edo State Chairman of PANDEF, as well as the founding President of the Benin Consultative Forum.

The funeral drew a large attendance of PANDEF national executives from across the Niger Delta, including state chairmen and officials of the Edo State chapter. According to PANDEF, the caliber of dignitaries at the ceremonies reflected the late IGP’s strong connections across all strata of society.

“His passing has created a big vacuum. We strongly believe that Solomon Arase lived a life that reflected the teachings of Christ, and we are confident that he shall make heaven. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement added.