PANDEF demands federal action on Niger Delta infrastructure, immortalisation of late IGP Arase

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the late former Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, in recognition of his contributions to national unity and development. The group said a major national monument should be named after him.

The call was part of resolutions reached at an enlarged National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of PANDEF held in Benin City on October 4, 2025. The meeting was presided over by the National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, OON, with the Edo State Chapter led by Prof. Alfred Ehigiegba, alongside state chairmen from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States in attendance.

In its communiqué, PANDEF expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and other leaders for their roles in restoring democratic institutions in Rivers State.

However, the forum raised deep concerns over the state of federal infrastructure in the Niger Delta. It lamented the collapse of key roads, including the East-West Road—particularly the Benin-Warri section—as well as the Benin-Auchi and Calabar-Itu roads.

The group also decried the neglect of the railway line from Ujevwu in Delta State to Itakpe in Kogi State, contrasting it with the swift repairs of the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which broke down around the same period.

PANDEF further urged the federal government to revive all sea ports in the South-South region, including those in Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Sapele, Burutu, and Koko. According to the group, restoring the ports would enhance economic activity and raise the per capita income of people in the Niger Delta.

The communiqué was signed by Ambassador Godknows Igali (National Chairman), Prof. Alfred Ehigiegba (Edo State Chairman), and Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini (National Publicity Secretary).