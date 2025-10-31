Pan-African Psychology Union to Host 2025 Higher Education Conference in Abuja

…over 300 delegates from Africa, diaspora expected

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Pan-African Psychology Union (PAPU) has announced that it will host its 2025 Higher Education Conference in Abuja, Nigeria, from November 4 to 8, 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen psychology education and professional standards across the continent.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, PAPU President, Prof. Andrew Zamani, said the conference will bring together lecturers, researchers, policymakers, and psychologists from more than 20 African countries and the diaspora to discuss strategies for harmonising psychology education in Africa.

According to him, the conference—scheduled to hold at the NAF International Conference Centre, Kado—will examine key themes including Reimagining Psychology Education in Africa, Regulating Psychology Education, Bridging Policy and Practice Gaps, Academic Mentoring, and The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Psychological Practice.

“The main goal of this conference is to bridge the knowledge and skills gap between universities and industry, harmonise academic curricula, and strengthen leadership capacity in psychology education,” Prof. Zamani said.

He added that PAPU is working to build “a psychology discipline that is culturally relevant, decolonised, and capable of responding to Africa’s unique developmental challenges.”

More than 300 delegates from Africa and beyond—including Ministers of Education, university heads, regulatory agencies, and leading scholars—are expected at the event. Participants will explore ways to enhance psychology training, accreditation systems, and cross-border recognition of qualifications.

Two major pre-conference events are planned: a Students’ Summit on November 5, and the Distinguished Professor Sathasivan Cooper Inaugural Lecture, held in honour of PAPU’s founding president.

Plenary sessions will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, and trauma healing workshops designed to equip psychology students with practical skills in traumatology.

The conference will conclude with the election and swearing-in of new National Executive Council members of the Nigerian Psychological Association (NPA).

Prof. Zamani noted that PAPU serves as the umbrella body for professional psychology organisations in Africa, with membership spanning 22 countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

He said PAPU’s mission is to promote psychology as a scientific and professional discipline capable of addressing Africa’s pressing human development challenges—from mental health and education to poverty reduction and social welfare.

“For over a decade, PAPU has advanced scholarship, research, and professional practice that reflect Africa’s cultural realities and human needs,” he stated. “We are committed to supporting governments, civil society, and individuals in initiatives that enhance quality of life and social wellbeing.”

PAPU is a regional member of the International Union of Psychological Science (IUPsyS) and maintains collaborations with partners such as the Caribbean Alliance of National Psychology Associations, Inter-American Society of Psychology, Russian Psychology Society, and the International Association of Applied Psychologists.

Since its establishment, the Union has expanded its membership from 10 to 22 national organisations and launched cross-border initiatives in mental health, conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and youth development.

Prof. Zamani added that 2025 has been designated as the “Year of Higher Education Support and Enhancement,” with PAPU’s current efforts focused on strengthening institutional capacity and harmonising standards for psychology training and practice across Africa.

He expressed optimism that the Abuja conference will mark a major milestone in advancing PAPU’s vision of an integrated and globally respected African psychology community.