Ozoro Progress Union calls for purposeful leadership in Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

The Ozoro Progress Union Branches Central Body (OPUBCB) has renewed its call for effective governance as the backbone of community development during its annual delegates conference with the theme, “One Heritage: One People: One Destiny.”

Speaking at the event, the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Barr. Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo, emphasised unity as the foundation for progress, urging citizens to uphold patience, brotherhood, and tolerance.

Keynote speaker, Mr. Steve Omanufeme, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, INDEPENDENT Newspapers Ltd, highlighted purposeful leadership as crucial for economic empowerment and growth. He warned that weak and self-serving leadership hinders development, while urging leaders to focus on strategic planning, infrastructure, human capital development and accountability.

“A weak or self-serving leadership can hinder economic empowerment and contribute to a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment as a result of poor governance and lack of vision. We have arable land, a population for commerce to thrive, good oil deposits, and a never-die spirit of the people,” he stated.

President of OPU Lagos Central Branch, Barr. Stanley Egware, said, “The theme aimed to reinforce the shared heritage of Ozoro people and inspire leaders to prioritise community emancipation over personal gains”.

OPU President General, Odio Berkley Eloviano Asiafa, described the branches as vital to the union’s strength and expressed optimism for the future.

Awards were presented to selected members for outstanding contributions, as the conference served as a platform to strengthen commitments toward the sustainable development of Ozoro.