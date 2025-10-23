Oyo govt slams FG over revoked lands

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has cautioned the Federal Government against misleading the public over the ownership of certain government property within the state, insisting that the affected lands were lawfully revoked and reallocated after years of abandonment and misuse.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Akinfunmilayo Williams, made the remark, yesterday, during a press briefing in Ibadan.

Williams was reacting to a recent public notice issued by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which warned Nigerians against purchasing some listed properties in Oyo State, claiming that they remain federal assets.

In the notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Shuaib Belgore, the Federal Government had cautioned that “any individual or entity attempting to buy, sell, or claim ownership of the listed properties would be doing so illegally and at their own risk.”

The properties mentioned include: The Africa Regional Centre for Engineering Design and Manufacturing (ARCEDEM) at Iwo Road, the Federal Low-Cost Estate and Site and Services at Idi-Ayure, a Federal Housing Scheme in Saki, the National Strategic Grain Reserve property at Iyande, the Radio Nigeria property at Basorun, and the National Horticultural Research Institute site at Ajalubosa, Alesinloye, all in Oyo State.

Responding, Williams said the Oyo State Government was compelled to clarify the situation, stressing that its actions were lawful, transparent and guided by the Land Use Act of 1978, which vests authority over all land in a state in the governor.

“Our action is not a hostile one; rather, it is a necessary measure to protect the state’s assets, restore investor confidence, and ensure that public land is utilised for the benefit of our people,” he stated.

Williams explained that the six listed sites had either been abandoned or left undeveloped for decades by federal agencies, creating security risks and hindering urban growth.

“Under the Land Use Act of 1978, the authority over all land in the state is vested in the state government. Federal agencies are tenants on the land.

When they fail to use it for the public good, or when they abandon it for decades, it becomes our duty as custodians of the lives and property of our citizens to reclaim and reallocate it,” he explained.

On the ARCEDEM property along Iwo Road, the commissioner recalled that the land was allocated as far back as 1983 but had become derelict, adding, “That parcel of land became a jungle, harbouring criminals and posing a security threat to nearby residents.

“Following several complaints and security reports, we issued a notice of intent to revoke its Certificate of Occupancy in September 2020 and formally reclaimed it the following month.

“It is, therefore, a great embarrassment that a federal ministry would now attempt to lay claim to land that was legally revoked five years ago and is already being put to better use.”

Williams accused some federal agencies of acting above the law and violating state planning regulations, noting, “Certain federal establishments have been constructing buildings without obtaining state planning approval, assuming their federal status exempts them.”

“This is a clear violation of Oyo State laws. Even the Federal Secretariat complex and construction near the railway station have raised concerns about compliance with safety standards.

“We will not tolerate non-compliance with our planning policies. Oyo State will not step back or allow the excesses of these agencies to continue to the disadvantage of our people.”