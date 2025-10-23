Oyo Govt denies imposing tax on burial, wedding ceremonies

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Oyo State Government has refuted a viral online post suggesting it has concluded plans to impose a tax on certain social activities, such as burial, naming, and wedding ceremonies.

A statement on Thursday in Ibadan by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, urged members of the public to discountenance the viral post.

Oyelade said the post was a calculation to malign the state government.

According to him, any official statement of such will have the ‘revenue code’ for payment of any tax or levy and must statutorily have the signature of the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Board.

“None of these conditions have been fulfilled in the viral post.

“Equally important is the address, which must read OYO STATE INTERNAL REVENUE OFFICE , which was clearly absent in the mischievous post,”he said.

The commissioner reiterated that as the next elections draw nearer, politicians will adopt various tactics to mar the enviable achievements of Seyi Makinde’s administration over the last seven years.

He also cautioned bloggers and other news outlets against spreading unverified information, urging them to always confirm their stories before publication.

Vanguard News