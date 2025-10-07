Oyedele unveils Tax reform competition for students, seeks youth inclusion in fiscal Policy

By Nnasom David

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Professor Taiwo Oyedele, has disclosed plans to launch a national competition for Nigerian students as part of efforts to deepen youth participation in the ongoing tax reform process.

This was made known during a meeting between Professor Oyedele and the National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Youth Alliance (RHYA), Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to Opeoluwa, the discussion centered on the operational framework of Nigeria’s ongoing tax reforms and their potential to transform the nation’s fiscal system. He said Professor Oyedele provided valuable insights into how the reforms are expected to enhance fiscal efficiency, promote economic growth, and create a more equitable tax structure that benefits all Nigerians.

Opeoluwa explained that one of the key highlights of their meeting was the announcement of a student-focused tax reform competition targeted at members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and undergraduates across the country. The initiative, he noted, will begin at the state level, progress to regional stages, and culminate in a national final aimed at engaging young Nigerians in fiscal innovation and policy thinking.

He quoted Oyedele as saying that the competition would not only encourage youth participation but also help nurture the next generation of thinkers who will contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic and tax reform agenda.

Describing the meeting as “a step towards transformative tax reforms,” Opeoluwa praised Professor Oyedele’s dedication to public service, noting that his leadership embodies collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in national development.

He expressed optimism about future collaborations between RHYA and the Presidential Committee, stating that both sides share a commitment to building a more efficient, inclusive, and forward-looking tax system for Nigeria.