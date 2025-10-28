Oworonshoki Demolitions: We haven’t been served court order — Lagos Govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Dismisses claims of willful demolition of houses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has denied claims that the state government willfully disobeyed a subsisting court order by continuing demolition of houses in Oworonshoki, describing such reports as “false and unfair.”

Pedro, while briefing journalists on Tuesday at Alausa, Ikeja, said no order of court had been served on any agency of the Lagos State Government before the latest phase of demolition took place — contrary to reports that the exercise violated a restraining order allegedly obtained by residents.

According to reports, the Lagos State Government, through relevant authorities, had last Saturday demolished several structures said to have been built without approved plans.

Reacting earlier, human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, had alleged that the government violated a court injunction restraining the demolition of buildings in parts of Oworonshoki.



He said the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja had, on October 23, issued an interim order stopping further demolition on Ajileru Street, Ososa Extension, and Toluwalase Extension, pending compliance with pre-action protocols.

Falana stated that the defendants — including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Lagos State Building Control Agency — were served the order on Friday.

However, Pedro insisted that no government agency had been formally served with any order prior to the demolition.

“As of today, I am not aware of the court order being referred to. Before the demolition exercise, no such order was served on any government agency. Even if the order was obtained on Friday, October 24 — the same day the demolition took place — a government office cannot be served on a Saturday,” he said.

The Attorney General maintained that government agencies cannot act on verbal or informal notice of a court decision, stressing that until formal service of process is made, the government cannot be accused of contempt.

Pedro also criticized what he described as the misuse of court processes against public interest, noting that some litigants resort to last-minute legal actions to frustrate enforcement of planning laws.

He explained that demolition in Oworonshoki began almost a month earlier but was temporarily suspended on the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to allow residents more time to relocate.

“The Governor directed that compensation be paid to affected persons to help them resettle. The current case was filed afterward,” Pedro said.

He confirmed that he had since seen a copy of the interim injunction, which he said merely restrained further demolition and was obtained ex parte — without the government being heard.

Pedro emphasized that as of the time of the interview, his office — listed as the first defendant in the suit — had not been formally served with the order.

“If indeed there is an order, it should be served first on the Attorney General. That has not been done,” he stated.

He further noted that residents alleging illegal demolition must establish ownership and prove compliance with building regulations before making claims.

“If you build without approval, the law is clear — such structures are illegal and subject to demolition. The government cannot be blamed for enforcing planning laws,” he said.

Pedro added that the government’s action was part of ongoing efforts to prevent building collapse and loss of life, stressing that due process was followed throughout the exercise.

He explained that part of the Oworonshoki land falls within a government-acquired area, while another portion had been excised to the traditional landowners.

“If the structures are within the excised land, government won’t enter. But where buildings are within government-acquired areas without allocation or approval, they are illegal,” he said.

Pedro described as unfair the suggestion that the state government deliberately violated any court order, insisting that the exercise targeted only structures built without approval on government land.

“The government has not flouted any valid order. The narrative that we disobeyed the court is false. What we are witnessing is an attempt to politicize and misrepresent lawful enforcement actions,” he said.

The demolition of houses in Oworonshoki has generated widespread concern among residents. However, the Lagos State Government maintains that it followed due process and that the operation was aimed at restoring order and ensuring safety within the community.