Owo LG chairman suspended pending review

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Councilors of Owo Local Government Area in Ondo State have suspended Hon. Tope Omolayo from his position as council chairman, pending a review by the council.

The decision was taken during a council sitting led by House Leader Hon. Doyin Adebayo, and was approved by a majority of the 11 councilors.

During the period of suspension, Hon. Hamed Ibrahim, the Vice Chairman, will serve as Acting Chairman. The council stated that all necessary administrative adjustments will be made to reflect the change in leadership.

The council assured residents that the review process will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and urged stakeholders to remain calm while the matter is being addressed.

Efforts to reach Hon. Omolayo for comment were unsuccessful. An aide confirmed that he is currently in the office and noted that the state party leadership may intervene to facilitate a resolution.

A top party official added that the party in the state was not previously aware of the council’s decision.