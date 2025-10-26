Owa of Idanre: IDA sues for calm, assures of transparent selection process

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The President-General of the Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), Dr. Anthony Omolola, has assured the people of Idanre Kingdom in Ondo State that the ongoing process to select a new Owa of Idanre will be free, fair, and transparent.

Omolola gave the assurance amid concerns and speculations from some individuals over the selection process in the ancient town.

He urged the sons and daughters of Idanre, both at home and in the diaspora, to remain calm and trust the integrity of the kingmakers, whom he described as men of character and honour committed to upholding the community’s customs and traditions.

According to him, the kingmakers are focused on selecting a candidate who will serve the collective interest of the people and lead the kingdom to greater heights.

“As the process for selecting the new Owa of Idanre goes on, there is a need to calm frayed nerves,” Omolola said.

“As the foremost Idanre sociocultural organisation, we are in constant touch with the kingmakers, and they have assured us that nothing will be done to tarnish the image of the kingdom.”

He emphasized that Idanre needs a leader who will move the community forward and expressed confidence that God would guide the kingmakers in choosing the right person.

“God will surely give us a good leader. We urge our people to be calm, as the process will be transparent and the right candidate who will serve the community will emerge,” he added.

Omolola further appealed to all stakeholders to support the kingmakers and allow due process to prevail for the unity and progress of the kingdom.