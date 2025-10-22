Over eight million Nigerians complete pre-online registration – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that more than eight million Nigerians have completed the pre-online registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission, in an update released in Abuja, said that 1.7 million Nigerians have completed their registration.

The statistics for week nine of the online data show that Imo State recorded the highest number, with 826,850, representing 10.32 percent, followed by Lagos State with 604,619, representing 7.56 percent, and Ogun with 510,062, representing 6.37 percent.

The state with the lowest online pre-registration was Yobe, with 2,714 representing 0.03 per cent. Meanwhile, the exercise is suspended in Anambra in line with Section 9 (6) of the Electoral Act 2022, until after the Nov. 8 Governorship Election in the state.

The demographic breakdown of the figure shows that female registrants slightly outnumbered males, with 4,190,890 representing 52.37 per cent, while male registrants accounted for 3,812,306 representing 47.63 per cent.

The youth, aged 18 to 34, dominated the registration with 5,533,514, representing 69.14 percent. The middle-aged, aged 35 to 49, accounted for 1,678,212, representing 20.97 percent, while the elderly, aged 50 to 69, accounted for 704,866, representing 8.81 percent.

Also, students formed the largest occupational group with 2,018,967, representing 25.23 percent, and business was the second-largest group with 1,659,690, representing 20.74 percent.

Also, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) registrants were 182,718, representing 2.29 per cent of the total online registrants.

On the completed registration for week eight, INEC noted that the over 1.7 million represents the total number of citizens who successfully concluded both online pre-registration and physical capture across the country.

According to the data, 956,566 registrants completed their process online, while 753,884 completed physical registration at designated centres.

A breakdown of the demographics reveals strong participation among youth aged 18–34, accounting for 73.74 percent of the total completed registrations, with 1,261,288 individuals in this age bracket.

The breakdown according to gender further shows that there were 945,305 female registrants, accounting for 55.27 per cent, compared to 765,145 males, representing 44.73 per cent. Meanwhile, PWDs numbered 24,207 at 1.41 per cent.

In terms of occupation, students recorded the highest figure with 566,391 at 33.11 per cent, followed by businessmen with 316,295 at 18.49 per cent and housewives with 259,932 at 15.28 percent.

State-by-state analysis showed Osun, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) leading the chart in overall completed registrations.

Osun State recorded the highest figure with 151,593 total registrations, followed by FCT with 106,855, and Lagos State with 85,831.

Other states with high totals include Imo (90,469), Kano (96,280), and Rivers (28,507).

INEC reiterated that the final figure is subject to data clean-up and deployment of the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to detect and remove multiple or invalid registrations.

The commission urged all eligible citizens who have yet to register to visit the online registration portals at https://cvr.inec.gov.ng or https://cvr.inecnigeria.org or proceed to their nearest registration center.

Vanguard News