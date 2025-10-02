Over 600,000 vulnerable Nigerians to benefit from Mo’Feed school feeding initiative

By Esther Onyegbula & Aishat Aliu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to tackling child malnutrition and boosting school enrolment through the Renewed Hope Mo’Feed Project, a school feeding and empowerment initiative designed to reach over 600,000 vulnerable Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

Speaking at the official launch of the project, fundraising gala and humanitarian award night in Lagos, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, who represented the President, said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda by addressing food insecurity, poverty, and education gaps.

According to her, eight out of every ten children in rural areas suffer from one form of malnutrition, a crisis the administration is determined to curb. She noted that school feeding was not just about nutrition but also a tool for reducing the number of out-of-school children and promoting community growth.

“You would be amazed how many children return to school just to eat that one meal. In some rural areas, that is what sustains them throughout the day,” Adeniji said.

“This programme goes beyond children alone. It empowers women, engages local farmers, and creates a ripple effect across communities. When farmers sell their produce and households are supported, agriculture grows, crime reduces, and the nation prospers.”

She stressed that the federal government alone cannot sustain the initiative, calling for partnerships with states, NGOs, the private sector, and individuals to strengthen accountability and expand reach.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, described the project as timely, adding that it complements Lagos’ agricultural and food security roadmap.

“Food is more than what fills our stomachs. It represents dignity, health, and hope,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“With this project, we are ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry and that families are lifted from despair. But no government can do it alone; citizens, businesses, and institutions must also play their part.”

Founder of Bella Amor Global Aid Foundation (BAAF) and convener of the humanitarian award night, Ms. Mirabel Etuk, described the Mo’Feed Project as a vision-driven partnership with the Presidency to transform lives across underserved communities.

“When we feed a child, we don’t just fill a stomach; we open the door to learning and opportunity. When we empower families, we restore dignity and unlock self-reliance,” she said.

Etuk explained that the foundation, which has been providing meals to vulnerable households, was scaling up its operations nationwide through the partnership.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of humanitarian awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to society, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, Dr. Chika Nwokedi of Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association, and Akinwale Abidakun, CEO of Bluemath Realty Group.

Abidakun, one of the awardees, commended the foundation for combining feeding with skill acquisition, stressing that such interventions should be widely supported.

The Renewed Hope Mo’Feed Project, stakeholders agreed, is not merely a feeding programme but a platform to reduce hunger, promote education, empower women and farmers, and reshape communities through compassion in action.