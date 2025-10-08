Over 60 illegal health colleges operating in Kaduna — Practitioners warn of looming Public Health crisis

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (ACHPN), Kaduna State chapter, has expressed concern over the rising number of unaccredited private Colleges of Health Technology operating across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, the State Chairman of ACHPN, Comrade Aliyu Abdulrasheed Umar, revealed that while only 25 institutions are officially recognized, more than 60 others are functioning without accreditation from the relevant regulatory board.

“As of today, we have only 25 recognized schools, while over 60 others are operating without approval from the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN). This poses a serious risk to public health,” he said.

Umar explained that these unauthorized institutions, spread across various Local Government Areas, mislead unsuspecting students and produce unqualified personnel, thereby promoting quackery in the health sector.

The association, he added, has submitted a detailed list of such institutions to the Kaduna State Ministries of Health and Education, urging urgent action to close them down in collaboration with security agencies and local councils.

He further recommended that the state government publish the names of duly accredited institutions and ensure that public health facilities only accept students from approved schools for clinical training.

Umar appealed to parents and guardians to verify the accreditation status of any school before enrollment, warning that many are unknowingly investing in unrecognized programmes.

“ACHPN remains committed to safeguarding professional standards in community health and will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and CHPRBN to ensure only qualified practitioners serve in Kaduna State,” he stated.

He also called on the media to intensify public sensitization on the dangers of attending unaccredited institutions and the importance of maintaining professional health standards.