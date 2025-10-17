Over 48 medical professionals volunteer for AIPROW outreach in Delta

By Henry Ojelu

Over 48 medical professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses, psychologists, and laboratory technicians, have volunteered their expertise for a two-day free medical outreach in Ibusa, Delta State, organised by the Association of Ibusa Professional Women (AIPROW) in collaboration with the Ibusa Association USA, Inc.

The outreach, which was held between October 3 and 4, featured a comprehensive range of healthcare and wellness activities targeted at improving the physical and mental wellbeing of residents.

The programme kicked off with a mental health seminar at St. Augustine Catholic Church Hall, where a team of doctors and psychologists led by Dr. Joseph Promise Nsikan educated participants on understanding mental health and psychotherapy screening. The session also included open discussions on managing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Simultaneously, over 550 students participated in career talks and motivational sessions designed to inspire academic excellence and responsible life choices.

In a show of compassion, AIPROW distributed wheelchairs, walkers, and canes to visually impaired and physically challenged individuals.

The second day of the outreach focused on cancer awareness and early detection. Screenings for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer were conducted alongside consultations for diabetes, malaria, and other common ailments.

Prominent medical professionals from within and outside Delta State lent their support to the initiative. Among them were the Chairman of the Delta State Health Management Organisation, Dr. Austin Obidi, and Dr. Pat Onwuachi, a renowned Ibusa-based practitioner.

Also in attendance was the Delta State Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, who led members of the Delta State Medical Women Association and took part in the medical screenings. Doctors under the Foundation Systems Educational Support Programme also provided specialist services during the outreach.

Eye screenings were sponsored by Vision Spring, whose ophthalmologists examined about 300 persons. Over 200 participants received free medicated eyeglasses, while others were provided with eye ointments and further referrals.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Elizabeth Idigbe, President of AIPROW and Managing Partner of Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, said the annual outreach reflects the association’s deep commitment to community development and health equity.

“These interventions are our way of giving back to society because health is wealth,” she said, noting that AIPROW has steadily grown since its establishment in 2012, with strong support from Ibusa indigenes in the diaspora under the Ibusa Association USA, Inc.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed heartfelt appreciation for the free healthcare services, describing the outreach as a timely lifeline amid rising medical costs.

The event was graced by several community leaders, including the Uwolo of Ibusa, High Chief Amaechi Nwaenie; Chairman of the ICP Home Management Committee, Onowu Osy Nwadei; President of ICDU Home Branch, Sir Paul Okobi; and Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), husband of the AIPROW President.

The Ibusa community hailed the initiative as a model of professional women’s leadership and philanthropy, urging its continuation as an annual platform for inclusive healthcare and social impact.