Over 250,000 Nigerian Women register for Empowerher Financial Literacy Programme

***Virtual training commences Friday 31 October, 2025

Over 250,000 Nigerian women have so far registered for the newly launched EmpowerHER Financial Literacy Programme, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs aimed at enhancing women’s financial, digital, and entrepreneurial capacity across the country.

The programme, launched under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is a landmark step in the federal government’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment and inclusive participation in national development.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Kudimata Nig. Ltd, a leading financial literacy and empowerment organization providing the digital framework, technical content, and nationwide delivery infrastructure for the programme.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the initiative as a cornerstone of national transformation that places knowledge and financial capability at the centre of empowerment.

She said the programme is designed to train and empower millions of Nigerian women through financial and digital literacy, as well as entrepreneurship development, thereby establishing a sustainable and inclusive foundation for women’s economic advancement across the country.

The Minister noted that empowerment must start with understanding, adding that financial literacy gives women the confidence to take control of their resources, opportunities, and future.

“With EmpowerHER, we are laying the foundation for a financially literate and economically empowered generation of Nigerian women, one that will strengthen families, communities, and our nation,” she stated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also affirmed that financial and digital literacy will now form the first layer of every empowerment initiative under the Ministry to ensure sustainability, transparency, and measurable impact, aligning with the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

On her part, Kathleen Erhimu, Founder of Kudimata Nig. Ltd, described EmpowerHER as more than a project but a national movement to ensure that every Nigerian woman, whether behind a desk, in a market, on a farm, or leading an enterprise, has the knowledge, access, and confidence to grow wealth, build businesses, and shape her own destiny.

The EmpowerHER Programme is accessible through the Happy Woman Platform, where women can benefit from Nigeria’s most comprehensive empowerment framework that includes financial and digital literacy, entrepreneurship development, access to finance, mentorship and peer learning, and linkages to empowerment and opportunity networks.

Anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, the programme targets 10 million Nigerian women by 2030 to become financially literate and economically empowered, reaching both digital and community-based participants nationwide.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized that from the classroom to the marketplace, from the civil service to entrepreneurship, every Nigerian woman deserves to be equipped and empowered to move from survival to thriving, as the nation builds a generation of women who are informed, equipped, and unstoppable.