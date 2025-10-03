Over 2,200 cases, 35 surgeries recorded in Benue Deputy Speaker’s medical outreach

A patient receiving medical attention during the outreach

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The first phase of the medical outreach organised by the lawmaker representing Ado State Constituency and Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Aseembly, Mrs. Lami Ogenyi is reported to have recorded over 35 surgeries and 2,217 medical cases in her constituency

Organised under the Lami Health Foundation Medical and Surgical Outreach, the intervention was successfully concluded at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Ukwonyo-Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Agbaji Atsonwu is a statement noted that “the outreach brought together a team of highly skilled surgeons and medical professionals who provided free healthcare services to residents.”

“The surgical operations included hernia repairs and hydrocelectomies as the most common procedures, alongside Appendectomy, lipoma excisions and the removal of abnormal growths and lumps, all aimed at alleviating pain and improving patients’ quality of life.

“Beyond surgeries, thousands of residents benefitted from medical consultations, treatments for common ailments, health screenings, and medications.

“These covered malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, VDRL, HVS, H. Pylori (ulcer), as well as blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose testing. All diagnosed cases were managed and treated effectively.

“At the ophthalmology unit, hundreds of residents with varying degrees of eye problems were examined using modern diagnostic machines.

“Many received drugs and medicated lenses, while others were given professional advice and referrals for further optical surgeries where necessary.”

He stated that the beneficiaries and the entire Ufia community expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the intervention describing the outreach as historic “and a beacon of hope for the people of Ado.

“They offered heartfelt prayers for the Deputy Speaker, commending her compassion and commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs in the local government and beyond.”

Atsonwu noted that the successful conclusion of the Ukwonyo-Utonkon phase marked the beginning of the outreach as the medical team would extend the services to other parts of Ado LGA.