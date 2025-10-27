Over 20 PDP lawmakers threaten defection over controversy surrounding national woman leader nominee

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a fresh internal dispute as more than 20 of its federal lawmakers have threatened to defect over an alleged plan by the party leadership to approve a nominee reportedly backed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor for the position of PDP National Woman Leader.

In a joint statement signed by their spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the lawmakers alleged that the party leadership had issued a nomination form to a candidate said to be supported by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

They warned that unless the nominee is disqualified before the scheduled screening on Tuesday, they would leave the party ahead of its national convention.

According to them, the alleged move was being championed by certain interests within the PDP who were working to “surrender the party’s key positions to individuals aligned with the APC.”

The lawmakers expressed disappointment that loyal PDP members from the South East were being sidelined, urging the leadership to ensure that only committed members of the party contest the position.

They maintained that the party must uphold internal democracy and transparency to regain the trust of its members and supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The screening of candidates for national offices is expected to take place on Tuesday as preparations continue for the party’s national convention.