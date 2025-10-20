Over 144 schools in Nigeria to benefit from ACCA’s sustainability hour initiative

From left, Dayo Adetona – Regional Head of Customer Service, Africa, ACCA, Tom Isibor – Country Head, Nigeria, ACCA, Mrs Kofo Karunwi, Vice Chair, Association of International Schools in Nigeria (AISEN), Dr Rabiu Olowo – CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Rukaiya el-Rufai – Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change, Jamil Ampomah – Director, Africa, ACCA, Dr Olushola Olowoyeye – MD BetaPlus Group, Chiamaka Nnake – Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Seyi Willoughby – Managing Partner, Elm Park Advisors Limited, Evelyn Isioye – Regional Lead, Policy & Insights, India & Africa, ACCA, Kola Agunbiade – Regional Financial Controller, Africa, ACCA

By Adesina Wahab

The Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, ACCA, has launched My ACCA Sustainability Hour, a new initiative for school children in Nigeria. The programme which will run for six months, with monthly modules covering selected UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will mainly target students from ages 10–16 and over 144 schools are to benefit from the programme.

The initiative underscores ACCA’s commitment to ensuring the accountancy profession can take a leadership role in the attainment of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

Speaking during the launch event, Jamil Ampomah, Director – Africa at ACCA, reiterated the urgent need of accelerated action on the commitments of the SGDs. “While countries across Africa are embarking on various development endeavours in their national plans as cascaded from the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063, the 2030 Agenda’s goals of a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable future are threatened. Global progress has stalled or reversed due to escalating conflicts, climate change, and economic downturns. Focusing on transformative entry points like education bridges the gap between goals and policy, investment, capacity building and more complex realities such as cultural dynamics,” he said.

The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025 marked the tenth annual stocktaking of global progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The report highlights that only 35 per cent of SDG targets are on track or making moderate progress. Nearly half are moving too slowly, while 18 per cent are in reverse.

Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change, welcomed the ACCA Sustainability Hour initiative for schools. “Education remains vital for sustainable development, yet, according to the 2025 SDG report, 272 million children and youth remained out of school in 2023. While dealing with this harsh reality, we must prioritise teaching SDGs in schools to empower future generations with the knowledge, skills, and values to address complex global challenges like poverty, climate change, and inequality, fostering global citizenship, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving for a more just and sustainable world,” she noted.

The ACCA Sustainability Hour initiative for schools introduces students to sustainability through topics such as climate action, water management, waste management, energy management, poverty, and hunger, with each of the six modules focusing on a specific UN Sustainable Development Goal.

The programme is designed with a scalable, adaptable, and inclusive framework for global implementation, ensuring it caters to diverse educational environments.

ACCA is a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, ACCA has championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.