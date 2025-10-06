Over 13,000 benefit from Benue Deputy Speaker’s free medical outreach

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

More than 13,000 residents of Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state have reportedly benefited from a week-long free medical and surgical outreach organised by the Lami Health Foundation, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Lami Ogenyi.

The outreach, which began on September 28 and ended on October 5, 2025, with a mop-up exercise at Apa-Agila, provided critical healthcare services to residents who had long suffered from various medical conditions.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Agbaji Atsonwu, the intervention targeted common ailments such as malaria, typhoid, ulcer, high blood pressure, diabetes, HVS, cold, and cough. Beneficiaries also received free supplements, vitamins, oral rehydration salts (ORS), and delivery packs.

He said on the surgical front, operations were carried out for conditions such as “hernia (including umbilical and strangulated inguinal types), hydrocele, appendicitis, lipoma, and other abnormal growths. Cases of joined fingers were also successfully separated.”

He stated that statistics from the outreach revealed that “a total of 13,117 people received medical attention across four major centres. At Ukwonyo-Utonkon, 2,217 general outpatient cases and 2,457 eye cases were recorded, alongside 35 successful surgical procedures, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the centre to 4,709.

“In Igumale, 1,919 general cases and 1,968 eye patients were treated, while 58 surgeries were conducted, serving a total of 3,945 beneficiaries. At Ijigban, which hosted the Ari outreach, 2,008 general medical cases and 2,087 eye cases were handled, with 19 surgeries successfully performed. The total number of beneficiaries at the centre stood at 4,114.

“Deferred surgical cases from previous locations were also addressed. 11 patients referred from Ukwonyo-Utonkon were successfully operated on in Igumale, while ten cases from Igumale were handled at Ijigban, bringing deferred surgeries to 29.”

Atsonwu explained that the concluding mop-up exercise at Apa-Agila saw 321 people examined and treated for eye problems. And in total, 140 surgical procedures were carried out during the outreach, while 3,667 medicated eyeglasses were distributed, “some beneficiaries receiving two types for different visual needs.”

Residents and beneficiaries hailed the intervention and described it “a life-saving intervention.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mama Ene Agaba who was operated on said the initiative was unprecedented in the history of Ado LGA. She commended Mrs. Ogenyi for her commitment to improving public health, especially for indigent rural dwellers “all in a bid to ensure that no resident of Ado is denied access to quality healthcare due to financial constraints.”