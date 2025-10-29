Over 1,000 schoolgirls benefit as DIPA expands menstrual health drive in Lagos

By Jones Omena

Deborah’s Impact Projects Africa (DIPA) has extended its menstrual health intervention to public schools in Lagos, empowering more than 1,000 schoolgirls with free sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education under its Pad-A-Girl initiative.

The outreach, held at Gbara Community Senior High School, Jakande, Eti-Osa, and Onike Junior High School, Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos provided sanitary products and confidence-building training to adolescent girls, many of whom struggle to access menstrual hygiene materials due to rising living costs.

With inflation placing essential items beyond the reach of many families, thousands of girls across Nigeria are forced to miss school monthly, exposing them to academic setbacks, low self-esteem and heightened social risks. DIPA said the initiative is aimed at ending this trend and ensuring no girl loses learning opportunities because of menstruation.

Speaking during the programme, Programs Director of DIPA, Diezani Ototo-Onuorah, said the organisation is committed to leading efforts that promote menstrual dignity for girls and secure their future.

“As an organisation, we have seen first-hand how something as natural as menstruation can become a barrier that derails a girl’s destiny. Pad-A-Girl is one expression of our dedication to give every girl the freedom, knowledge and confidence to show up and succeed,” she said.

Ototo-Onuorah noted that the project will be sustained and expanded, adding that DIPA “is scaling, returning and expanding, because our girls deserve consistency, not occasional interventions.”

At Gbara Community Senior High School, the Principal, Mrs Oyewole Abosede, described the initiative as a lifeline for many students battling silently with menstrual-related challenges.

“This initiative has restored dignity to many of our girls who have struggled quietly for months and years. By placing sanitary pads in their hands and knowledge in their hearts, you have empowered them,” she said.

Similarly, Dr (Mrs) Patience Yetunde Akingbade, Principal of Onike Junior High School, applauded the gesture, saying many girls in the school come from homes where affording sanitary pads is difficult.

“What DIPA has done today goes beyond distributing pads; it has restored confidence, dignity and focus to our girls,” she said. The Vice-Principal, Mrs Alabi Oyenike, also expressed appreciation.

The outreach also featured sessions on puberty, menstrual hygiene management and self-esteem, alongside interactive discussions to dispel myths surrounding menstruation.

DIPA, which has impacted over 10,000 women and girls across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana and South Africa through various empowerment initiatives, recently held a similar Pad-A-Girl programme in Kenya.

The organisation said the Lagos intervention will continue and expand to underserved communities to ensure more girls remain in school and pursue their dreams with dignity.