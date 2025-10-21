Over 100 vulnerable women empowered with entrepreneurship skills by Federal Lawmaker in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

More than 100 widows and other vulnerable women from across the 35 electoral wards in the Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency have been empowered with entrepreneurship skills by Rep. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nasarawa) to promote self-reliance and economic growth.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Akwanga Local Government Area, the lawmaker said the initiative was part of his blueprint to empower women and strengthen grassroots economic development in the constituency.

Represented by his wife, Mrs. Sarah Jeremiah, the lawmaker explained that the beneficiaries were selected from all wards regardless of religious, ethnic, or political affiliations.

Umaru said the training focused on practical skills such as soap making, baking, and cake production, aimed at equipping women with income-generating abilities to improve their livelihoods and contribute to community development.

He added that participants were also provided with startup kits and support to enable them to establish or expand their small businesses.

“I urge the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge gained, start their own ventures, and become self-reliant,” Umaru said, adding that more women across the constituency would benefit in subsequent phases.

Christiana Wana, one of the facilitators, said the training focused on easily marketable products to ensure participants could quickly apply their new skills. She encouraged the women to take the opportunity seriously and begin production immediately.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mercy Augustine expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the empowerment programme and promised that the skills acquired would be used to uplift their families and communities.

She also prayed for continued blessings and good health for the lawmaker, acknowledging his consistent support for the vulnerable in the constituency.