Our workforce is NPA’s most valuable asset – Dantsoho

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has placed renewed emphasis on human capital development as the cornerstone of its operational excellence and long-term growth.



Speaking during the maiden edition of the National Mentoring Day celebration at the Authority’s headquarters in Lagos, NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed that while infrastructure and technology remain vital, the organisation’s real strength lies in its people.



Dantsoho, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mrs. Vivian Richard-Edet, described the event as a reflection of the NPA’s strategic commitment to building a resilient workforce through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and capacity development.



He noted that the initiative not only fosters leadership succession but also strengthens institutional continuity and professionalism across all levels of the Authority.



“This occasion marks an important milestone in our commitment to nurturing future leaders, promoting knowledge transfer, and institutionalising a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

“As an organisation at the heart of Nigeria’s maritime economy, we recognise that our true strength lies not only in infrastructure and technology but, more importantly, in our people.



“The young professionals serving here under the NYSC are not just temporary participants; you represent the next wave of innovators, administrators, and change agents who will shape the future of the maritime sector and, by extension, our national economy.” He stated.



He added that while NPA continues to invest in world-class infrastructure and advanced port technology, its most valuable strength remains its workforce.



The NPA boss commended the contributions of young professionals serving under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the NPA, describing them as the next generation of innovators and change agents who will shape the future of the maritime industry and Nigeria’s economy at large

Established in 2014 and inaugurated in London in 2016, National Mentoring Day is celebrated globally on October 27 each year. The observance encourages individuals and organisations to participate in mentoring, ensuring equal opportunities for people to realise their potential.



The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10 (SDG 10), which seeks to reduce inequalities by promoting inclusion and breaking down barriers through mentorship.