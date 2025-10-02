Our strike is unnecessary – Osun aggrieved NULGE members

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Aggrieved members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee NULGE in Osun State have described the ongoing strike by the union across the State’s Local Government Councils as unnecessary.

The workers under the aegis of Association of Concerned Local Government Workers, said the over seven month strike has not only crippled governance at the grassroots but also impugn on their integrity as civil servants to have been collecting salary without working for it.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, the group’s Coordinator, Mr Adedayo Adekunle berated Osun NULGE leaders for trading the welfare concern of members for personal pecuniary gain.

He lamented that the partisanship position of Osun NULGE leaders negated the union’s years of struggle for autonomy, hence, charged other members to neglect the “political strike” and resume at their duty post as insecurity in council secretariats is no longer a threat.

His words, “It is uncivilized for a union leader to resolve unilaterally to call a strike which has lasted for over seven (7) nonths, ‘ve say enough is enough. The excuse of insecurity is no longer tenable, no insecurity anywhere. We are the landlords of local government secretariats, it is unheard that the landlords quit their property for all kind of pests and animals to occupy.

“For the fact that legal actions are ongoing, does not mean we should abscond from our primary assignment in which weare paying for. Does it mean that when election Tribunal is ongoing be it at Federal or State level the civil servants should down tools? No, we do not belong to any political parties by so doing parties legitimacy tussle shout not deter us from going to our offices”.

While calling on members who are yet to start going to work to resume on Monday, he tasked the Chairman at the council not to renege to honour the autonomy deal as it could lead to a strain relationship with the body.

“What is happening right here in Osun is misnomer in the history of NULGE as a body, this is tantamount to wickedness, insensitivities, cowardice on the part of Ogungbangbe’s leadership, for ho w long can he sustain this unwarranted strike? People are fed up and we are using this medium to tell him that he is sitting on the keg of gunpowder which shall explodeany moment from now, it is unfortunate that our people are retiring embarrassingly, many are on sick bed hospitalized, our deductions had been hijacked by political class to settle NULGE for loyalty, we say enough as enough.

“To avoid degradation and possible job loss, concerned local government staff hereby calls on all patriotic and law abiding local government workers to resume back to work without delay and information at our disposal is that staff auditing has been slated for next week to ascertain the actual number of staff in the office.

“We want to use this medium to assure our members that we are apolitical and any attempt for the lawfully recognized local government elected executives to derail on their promises, you are assured of our reactionary action against any insincerity of any type.

“Our stand is very clear which is the interest of the local government staff unlike Ogungbangbe’s leadership which is parochial in thinking, self-centered, gluttonous and insensitive to the doctrine of NULGE and the general welfare of his members”.

However, NULGE in statement by its Publicity Secretary, David Owoeye urged its members not to resume work, saying its leadership would continue to fight for the rights of members.

“It is equally pertinent to note that the NULGE has not directed our members to resume work. The Union Executives will continue to defend the interest of our esteemed members and will not allow the blood Harvesters to kill our members”, he said.